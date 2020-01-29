

One Rotorua local election candidate remains to declare her election donations and expenses, cutting close to a $1000 fine.

Rachel Clark, a 2019 candidate for the Rotorua Lakes Rural Community Board, was yet to hand in her form on Wednesday, but said she would do it immediately.

Clark said she had "no real reason" for failing to submit the form, but had forgotten about it.

"It was always my intention to do it. I'll definitely do it today."

Rachel Clark.

The form was due for return on December 13.

Election returns detailed a candidate's campaign donations and expenses and were required by law.

If Clark submitted the return on Wednesday, she was following closely on the heels of Preston "Bam" Whare, who the council confirmed had submitted his on Tuesday.

On Friday, returning officer Warwick Lampp said Whare and Clark had not been referred to the police, but he had been in contact with both candidates.

There was a grace period until 5pm on January 31 to complete and return the forms.

After that point, it would become a police matter and could carry a $1000 fine.

Lampp was not sure what would happen if the returns were not filled once the candidates were fined, but he doubted it would "get to that".

"The police will get them to fill it out if I can't."

The council confirmed councillor Raj Kumar, who had not submitted his return in late December, handed it in on January 9.