Emergency services were called to the Tongariro National Park West to rescue two people suffering different difficulties yesterday.

Both rescues happened about 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said a 53-year-old-man with chest pain was flown from the Oturere Valley on eastern side of Mt Tongariro on the Tongariro Northern Circuit to Rotorua Hospital by the Taupo rescue helicopter.

A 32-year-old-woman with a leg injury was flown from Emerald Lakes on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing to Rotorua Hospital by the Hawkes Bay rescue helicopter.