Five people have been injured after a single-vehicle crash at Tirohanga in the Taupō district.

A police spokesman said police received a 111 call about the crash on Tirohanga Rd between the intersections of Okama Rd and Tram Rd at 12.20pm today.

The crash scene was about two or three kilometres from State Highway 1, the spokesman said.

Two people suffered serious injuries and another had moderate injuries, he said.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating. No further details were available.

According to a St John report, two seriously injured people were flown to the Waikato Hospital by a rescue helicopter.

Another patient with moderate injuries and two others with minor injuries were taken to the Rotorua Hospital by road ambulance.