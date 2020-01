One person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Rotorua.

Police were called to the corner of Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St at 1.47pm where a car had collided with a person, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was taken to hospital after the one-vehicle crash, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated and taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.