The community is spoilt for choice with an array of live acts to hit the Rotorua Little Theatre stage.

The Little Theatre is presenting a Rotorua Mini-Fest on February 8 and 9.

The events include Laconic at 7pm, a showcase of poetry and slam by young writers from Rotorua and Hamilton.

At 8.30pm there is a solo performance by The Man, combining stand-up comedy with theatre elements.

There are also two shows on February 9.

The 7pm show is Alexander Sparrow is The Provocateur. Alexander Sparrow is a multi-award-winning character comic, returning to his stand-up comedy roots.

The 8.30pm show is Katie Boyle in Pat Goldsack's Swingers Club and Brothel.

Organiser of Laconic, Kira Lees, says there will be four writers reading their work, as well as a couple of people whose work will be read who won't be there. The age range is about 17 to 25.

She thought it would be cool to organise an event so some young people from the Bay of Plenty have the chance to show what they are working on, and people can hear about experiences others have had.

She says she has been a part of the theatre in Rotorua for about six years but there hasn't been a whole lot of poetry and slam events put on.

"So it's something a bit different most people haven't experienced."

Kira is one of the writers who will be reading their work.

"This is the first time saying my own things, so it's a little bit out of my comfort zone but I'm looking forward to it."

The Man is an intellectual vigilante, whose domain is Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park, London.

The Man says he is looking forward to the event and performing with the other acts.

"I think in a digital age we need to return back to real time experiences that bring us together as a community."

He says sharing laughter with people is a great thing and thinks anything which brings us away from our screens is special.

"I like making people laugh and I like the immediacy of the experience, where you can feel the connection of your ideas with the audience - there's the audience, the poet and the third element a great performance generates."

His show has picked up a series of five-star reviews from Edinburgh Festival, he says.

Alexander Sparrow says this show is his return to solo stand up after a five-year hiatus.

"I've played all sorts of characters with questionable morals and I felt now is the time to come back with stand-up that's going to push a few boundaries."

He says he has been in a show at Rotorua Little Theatre before and it is a great venue.

"I look forward to performing there and working with their team again, and also going in front of a brand new crowd."

He says live theatre is important as it is performance where the audience actually gets spoken to and can get involved in what they are watching.

"It's great Rotorua Little Theatre has decided to put on this mini fest and get touring acts to come and perform in their city."

Katie Boyle says her show, Katie Boyle in Pat Goldsack's Swingers Club & Brothel, is where she plays an 87-year-old woman who likes touring New Zealand with her swingers club and brothel.

She says it is an award-winning show which is interactive and allows people to "get to see how everyone's favourite New Zealand nana operates these days, and that it's not just the young ones getting out there having fun".

Katie says she cannot wait to perform in Rotorua.

"The great thing about coming to a mini fest or fringes around New Zealand is getting to hang out with other touring acts, and bring live and interactive theatre to communities."

She is excited for Rotorua to see the shows and hopes people will come out to see live theatre.

Doors open from 6.30pm on both nights and are R16. Tickets are available at www.eventfinda.co.nz or call 0800 BUY TIX (289 849). Door sales may be available (tickets sold separately for each night).