There were no serious injuries after a van went down a bank and against a tree on State Highway 36, north of Rotorua today.

Police were called to a vehicle which had rolled down a bank at 9.15am between Central and Keith Rds in Hamurana.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews were on site and assessing a van against a tree.

He said there had been no mention of if someone needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

A St John media spokeswoman said two people were involved and their injuries were minor.

They were not taken to the hospital.