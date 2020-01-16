A person seriously injured in a van crash involving four prisoners in Atiamuri is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The Department of Corrections van went off the road and into a bank on State Highway 1 in Atiamuri, north of Taupō about 4pm yesterday.

One person was flown to hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said today one person was stable in a ward at the hospital.

Five other people were moderately injured in the crash, a St John spokeswoman said.

Brigid Kean, acting deputy national Commissioner, told NZME the van crashed while transporting prisoners between Rimutaka Prison and Spring Hill Corrections Facility.

There were two staff members and four prisoners in the vehicle.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

"Once they have been cleared by the hospital they will be returned to custody and offered a call to their next of kin to let them know that they are safe."

The road was closed for about five hours before being reopened about 9pm.

The accident will be subject to a police investigation and WorkSafe had been notified.