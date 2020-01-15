A person has been left with critical injuries and the Desert Rd closed for more than eight hours after a crash between a car and pedestrian.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 on the Desert Rd in Waiouru about 10pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The pedestrian received critical injuries and a helicopter from Taupō was sent to the scene, she said.

The incident happened between Paradise Valley Rd and Access 18, near the Waiouru Military area, she said.

Advertisement

At about 6.15am today, the road remained closed.