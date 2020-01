Firefighters were called to a small kitchen fire in the bottom storey of a house on Sumner St in Rotorua today.

They were called at 12.12pm.

A reporter at the scene said the fire appeared to be out and there were three trucks at the fire.

Fire Communications shift manager Paul Radden said firefighters had been called to a small kitchen fire and it had been extinguished quickly.

He said they had now left.