A rescue helicopter flying overhead raised the alarm after spotting a fire that broke out overnight at the Taupō district's main landfill.

The Taupō District Council has confirmed helicopters with monsoon buckets and the Taupō Fire Brigade are on site at the fire at the Broadlands Rd landfill on the eastern outskirts of Taupō.

The fire is under control but helicopters are still ferrying water to the landfill.

Council communications manager Lisa Nairne said the fire could take some time to fully put out.

"Rubbish fires are really deep-seated so it could take a while to extinguish completely."

She said the alarm was raised just after midnight when the fire was spotted by the crew of Taupō's Greenlea rescue helicopter.

The fire is in one of the landfill's general waste areas and at its peak, covered an area of about 200m by 80m. Mrs Nairne said the cause was not yet known but there would be an investigation.

The landfill is closed to the public today.