Police have been called to group of people fighting in the Rotorua CBD.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident on Amohia St near the intersection of Pukuatua St about 10.56am.

A group of people were fighting and police are at the scene, she said.

There were no reports of injuries.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said police were speaking to people outside the St Luke's Opportunity Shop and at least three people were handcuffed.