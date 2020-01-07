Two are still on the run and four are back in a youth justice facility after six teens escaped their residence on Saturday. Journalist Kelly Makiha talks to locals who caught some of the dramatic arrest.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Rotorua rental market: 'A ticking time bomb'

• Burglars suspected of having sex in bedroom of Rotorua home

• Premium - Taupō couple make quick trip to take first Rotorua baby of decade title

• Rotorua mountain bike trails closed after sacred Lake Rotokākahi, Green Lake disrespected

Two teens are said to have been arrested in their socks after escaping with four others from a youth justice facility near Rotorua.

Of the six that broke out on Saturday, two were still on the run as of yesterday.

The other four were recaptured later that day in Tihiotonga, on the outskirts of Rotorua about 2.5km from the facility, with mostly scrub and farmland in between.

Staff at Te Maioha o Parekarangi Youth Justice Residence - south of Rotorua on State Highway 30 at Horohoro - noticed the teens, aged between 15 and 17, had escaped about 5pm on Saturday.

In a statement to the Rotorua Daily Post, the facility said their disappearance was "noticed immediately" and police were called.

Police said in a statement they were notified at 5.15pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Police, with the assistance of staff members from the residence, commenced a search and four of the young people were located ... Another two remain outstanding and inquiries are continuing to locate them."

Te Maioha o Parekarangi Youth Justice Residence when it opened in 2010. Photo / File

The youth justice residence is run by Oranga Tamariki and was opened in 2010.

It can have up to 30 young people at various stages of going through the Youth Court, from arrest to serving a sentence, according to Oranga Tamariki's website.

Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences general manager Ben Hannifin said in a statement responding to questions from the Rotorua Daily Post that the organisation took incidents like this "extremely seriously".

He said an investigation into what happened had already begun.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked Oranga Tamariki how the youths managed to escape, how many staff and security members were working at the time and whether the youths were always secure in the facility or if they could leave if they wanted to.

Those questions were not answered in the organisation's statement.

Rotorua resident Andrew Pook said he and his family were at their Balwyn Ave home on Saturday about 8.30pm when his wife, Shona, noticed a police wagon in the street.

Advertisement

"I went to have a look and it was parked across the road and I thought that was a bit unusual.

"There were two youths just casually walking down the road and the police dog ran up to them and they just hopped on the ground pretty quick."

"It was quite exciting actually. We were buzzing out."

He said the dog didn't jump on the youths but seemed pretty chuffed with its efforts.

"It was all a bit dramatic."

Six youths escaped the Te Maioha O Parekarangi Youth Justice Residence and four were found at Tihiotonga. Map / Google Map

Pook said a police officer told him the youths had made their escape in their socks and had got to Tihiotonga by jumping the rear fence of a property on Henare Pl.

He believed they had walked the 2.5km over scrub and farmland before heading into town.

He said police were in the neighbourhood going in and out of properties searching until about 11.30pm.

Police wouldn't confirm to the Rotorua Daily Post how the youths got to Tihiotonga.