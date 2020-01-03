Rotorua concert-goers were treated to a taste of quality Kiwi reggae last night with Katchafire headlining a Rotorua Lakefront concert.

Held on the Village Green, it was part of a seven-date tour by promoter Pato Entertainment and also included performances from The Black Seeds, 1814 and Tomorrow People.

Gates opened at 5pm to a crowd of more than 100 people queuing. Taking the stage first was 1814 followed by Tomorrow People.

1814 took to the stage to open the night. Photo / Stephen Parker

The Black Seeds were due to take the stage at 7.45pm with Katchafire ending the show.

Within half an hour of the concert starting about 500 people had already trickled in.

Rotorua resident Leonie McMahon said she decided to go to the concert because her friend from Christchurch was in Rotorua for the weekend.

She said it was the first time the city had had such concerts since the Raggamuffin reggae festivals.

"This is a nice feel-good kind of vibe for Rotorua."

Dylan Pereniki and Louis Stone from Whakatāne made the last-minute decision on Thursday to come to the concert.

"It's a great line-up of New Zealand talent," Pereniki said.