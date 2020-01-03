A man was hospitalised in a serious condition after an altercation on New Year's Day.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a report of a person allegedly trespassing on a property on Sequoia Crescent in Ōwhata about 4.15am on January 1.



The spokeswoman said two people allegedly confronted the man during which the man was seriously injured.



The spokeswoman said the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.



A 28-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The women made their first appearance yesterday in Rotorua District Court.