The smooth sounds of reggae are set to spill out across Rotorua this evening with Katchafire headlining a lakeside concert.

The R18 gig, which also features The Black Seeds, 1814 and Tomorrow People kicks off a the Village Green at 4pm and goes through to 10.30pm.

The show which is promoted by Pato Entertainment is the second to last stop on the seven-date tour.

The musicians have already stopped in at Mount Maunganui, Palmerston North, Nelson, Napier and Coroglen and are set to head to New Plymouth on Saturday.

The Black Seeds.

A police spokeswoman said police would be monitoring the event and will respond to any issues as required.

Area prevention manager Inspector Brendon Keenan said Rotorua police would work closely with all agencies and the event management to ensure the community and visitors felt safe.

"Any event involving large gathering, alcohol, opportunities for disorder or crime are prioritised for Rotorua Police, especially around the festive season," he said.

"For those who are planning on going to the concert we'd recommend you plan ahead to stay safe."

Tickets for the concert are avaiable here.

Tour dates:

Thurs Dec 27 - Mount Maunganui - Mount Park - w The Black Seeds, Tomorrow People

Sat Dec 28 - Palmerston North - Ballroom (B&M Centre - arena 4) w Blackseeds

Sun Dec 29 - Nelson - Trafalgar Centre w LAB

Mon Dec 30 - Napier - Pettigrew w The Blackseeds, 1814

Thurs Jan 2 - Coroglen - Coroglen Tavern w 1814, Tomorrow People

Fri Jan 3 - Rotorua (The Lake Front) w Blackseeds, 1814, Tomorrow People

Sat Jan 4 - New Plymouth - Butlers Reef w The Black Seeds