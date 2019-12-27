Rotorua's GLO Festival 2019 is ready to rock with a line-up of local talent to entertain the crowds at the Village Green this New Year's Eve.

The family-friendly free event is alcohol-free and Mahons Amusements will be operating all evening in their usual location on the green.

Rotorua Lakes Council business development manager Joanna Doherty said there were a few changes to this year's format.

"For the first time it will be a fenced event, and we will have security at the entrance checking bags. Gates open at 5.30pm and I would urge people to come down early to enable that extra bit of time needed to enter the venue," she said.

Advertisement

"We want to make it a safe environment for all, so we are just taking some extra measures this year to ensure we have a fun family vibe right throughout the evening."

To help everyone have a great view of the screen and stage, organisers are also asking people to leave gazebos and tents behind, and just bring picnics, blankets and chairs. A range of foods trucks will be available throughout the evening, and free drinking water will be also available to ensure people can stay hydrated. People just need to bring their own water bottle.

Road closures will be in place around the venue and limited mobility parking will be available on Whakaue Street, close to the entrance gate. The fireworks will be set off from the lake edge this year and there will be no public access to the Lake Front to view the fireworks.

Rotorua Glo Festival 2019 has been made possible with the generous support of One Foundation, Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and Four Winds Foundation.

Rotorua GLO Festival 2019

5.30pm -Gates open

6.00pm - Family fun zone, Unbelieve-a-Bubble science show, music and food trucks

6.30pm - Movie – Toy Story 4

8.10pm - Range of entertainment including Aerial Dreams trapeze acts, kids disco and Toi Ohomai band

9.30pm - Family laser and fireworks show

9.40pm - Entertainment continues with Stave, Social Wowfair, Sonic Delusion and Strangely Arousing

Midnight - Fireworks and laser finale