Sunhats and beach umbrellas are the flavour of the day as more than a thousand people pack out the stands and grass areas of the Arawa Park racecourse.

Between 3500 and 5000 people were expected to turn out for the Interislander Summer Festival of racing at the Arawa Park Racecourse today.

Horses are walked on display before races begin at Arawa Park. Photo / Caroline Fleming

The sun was shining hot and heavy onto the large crowd, with temperatures reaching 22C.

Among the crowds were Fiona Hamilton, Shelley Thomas and Maya Hamilton.

Fiona said they came to the races every year as it was a great way to spend a summer's day while on a break from work.

Owner of Kai Caff Aye Paula Collier had brought down her food truck to the races for the first time.

The local cafe had been preparing for the big day for a while to ensure they could feed the masses, Collier said.

She said they were hoping to sell out by the end of the day.

Alex McNaught and Jemimia Bebbington enjoying the sunshine. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Chief executive of the Rotorua Racing Club Damien Radesic told the Daily Post he expected the event would be "our biggest day of the year in terms of people".

Security was ramped up on the day and bag checks were taking place at the gate to ensure the punters could not bring more than one bottle of wine or six stubbies of beer.

The event started at 11am and is expected to wrap up about 5pm.