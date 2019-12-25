As Santa's sleigh flew over the Rotorua sky, large grey clouds followed.

Many would have woken to the sound of excited children yesterday, but also rain on the roof as heavy downpours swept across the city.

Contractors were kept busy on Christmas day as surface flooding and slips popped up around the district.

The Rotorua Lake's Council reported that crews had been clearing drains and debris from roads for much of the day.

Known issues included surface flooding on Clayton Rd. Russell Cres, Edmund Rd and Bell Rd.

Full flooding was being cleared up on the State Highway 5 end of Dansey Rd.

There was also a slip on Paradise Valley Rd between State Highway 5 and the trout hatchery, which was being sorted out.

Metservice meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said there was a decent amount of rain in the area yesterday, with 65.4mm of rainfall measured throughout the day.

Metservice had initially issued a heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty yesterday afternoon, however this was lifted.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to one weather-related job in Pukehangi yesterday.

Crews were called to reports of extensive flooding at a Collie Dr address.

Boxing Day was expected to bring showers, some possibly thundery this afternoon to the city, according to Metservice.

However, there was only about 16mm of rain forecast today.

THREE-DAY FORECAST: ROTORUA

Tomorrow: Cloudy periods with the chance of a shower, becoming fine afternoon. Light winds. High of 23C, low of 10C.

Saturday: Fine. Southwesterlies developing. High of 21C, low of 8C.

Sunday: Fine. Southwesterly breezes. High of 21C, low of 11C.