Hawkins has been appointed as the contractor for both the Rotorua Museum and Sir Howard Morrison Centre set to start construction in the new year.

Hawkins general manager central Peter McCawe said the confirmation of the iconic projects was a great Christmas present for the Hawkins team.

"It is a privilege to be restoring two buildings that have been such an important part of not only Rotorua but New Zealand's history and we look forward to the challenge."



Five companies were invited to tender for either one or both projects in October.

Individual selection panels for each of the two projects made their recommendations to Council last week with Hawkins coming out on top.

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Lakes Council's manager of arts and culture Stewart Brown said both the heritage building projects were similar yet had their own "special characteristics".

$51.1 million has now been secured for the Rotorua Museum project, enabling the seismic strengthening and building redevelopment to be completed.

Rotorua Museum Centennial Trust has committed to help raise any additional funds required to complete the exhibitions.

For the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre, $22.5million has been secured to fund the seismic strengthening and redevelopment work, transforming the Centre into a fit-for-purpose performing arts facility.

Deconstruction works are now underway at both the Rotorua Museum and the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.