

Hot on the heels of their sold out premiere last month a Rotorua born musical is set to return to the satge.

A special summer season of 8 Scott Ave The Musical, has been announced for February 2020 at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua.

Over four hilarious nights this comedy extravaganza, with singing, dancing and laugh-out-loud jokes, will leave you chuckling into the night.

Set in Rotorua during the 1960s and 70s, 8 Scott Ave follows a day in the life of local Māori 'bookie' Jimmy Smith alongside his larger than life sisters (the Aunties) and whānau who love to dance, eat, drink and most of all, sing.

Created by local writer and director Jack Grace, it was inspired by his childhood address, 8 Scott Ave.

"That address is where I grew up in Ōwhata. I lived there with my nan and grandfather," Grace told the Rotorua Daily Post earlier this year.

"While this musical is called 8 Scott Ave, it really could be the story of 42 Steeles Lane or 63 Kawaha Point Rd. It's just a story about family and could be any Māori family in Rotorua," Grace said.

The whāriki (foundations) of this summer season have been woven together by Grace, in collaboration with Rotorua Lakes Council, following a successful first outing at the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival in September this year.

Following his newfound love for theatre Grace said he was excited about the opportunity to return the show to its people.

"8 Scott Ave was just a dream five years ago but following our first preview at Aronui, I have seen that dream take shape.

"Our first sell-out season at the Blue Baths gave us some great learnings to implement into this next round at the Energy Events Centre and I can't wait to share this story with bigger audiences."

Rotorua Lakes Council performing arts director and Aronui Festival director Cian Elyse White was delighted for the success of the local production.

"I'm thrilled this development platform has enabled Jack to grow this vibrant musical comedy.

"I know this summer season will be another opportunity for the cast to rise to the challenge of a larger venue with more shows and a longer season."

The limited season will run from February 12 - 22.