A stolen car crashed into a power pole on Meadowbank Crescent in the early hours this morning, causing extensive damage to both the car and the pole.

The crash, which happened about 3.40am, was reported to the police by multiple people on the street who heard a car speed past, then crash.

The driver of the car had left the scene when emergency services arrived, a police spokesperson said.

A reporter at the scene said the crash had caused the power pole to snap at the base.

Power lines were still on the ground, she said.

She also said the entire bumper of the car had been left behind at the scene, including the number plate.

"Subsequent inquiries with the registered owner established that the car had been stolen from Herewini St," a police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing in terms of identifying and locating the offender or offender, she said.