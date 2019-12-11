Police are working to find out whose car was found face down in a Rotorua ditch this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the Linton Park West reserve off Goldi St about 6.18am to reports of a car that had gone off the road into a ditch.

Police are trying to find out whose car it is. Photo / Caroline Fleming

No one was in the vehicle and police are trying to establish whose car it is, she said.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a tow truck was unable to get the car out and a lifter was on its way.

Police said they suspected the car was stolen.