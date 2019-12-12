There are guaranteed laughs this weekend from young Rotorua actors who have been working hard on comedic shows.

Drama Kids Rotorua is presenting a double comedy feature for its end-of-year show, with shows this evening and over the weekend.

Speech and drama teacher of Drama Kids Rotorua, Jennifer Wicks, says the Junior Production class is doing at presentation of Bedtime Stories (As Told by our Dad (Who Messed Them Up) by Ed Monk.

She says it is about a father telling his three children bedtime stories and he forgets how they go and is mucking them up - "chaos ensues".

This is followed by the Senior Production class's presentation of The Internet is Distract—Oh Look a Kitten! by Ian McWethy.

This show is about the rabbit hole everyone goes down when trying to complete something and the internet distracts them.

The websites are physically represented and a girl is trying to do an assignment but is getting distracted, Jennifer says.

Altogether, between both shows, there is a cast of 24. A ticket pays for both shows, which are divided by short intermission.

Thornton Smart as the Prince and Anusha Sharma as the Poor Old Woman. Photo / Supplied

The senior students have been rehearsing over Term 3 and 4, with the juniors practicing all year for the show.

"It's looking amazing. The costumes and set are looking great, but most importantly the students have worked really hard.

"They've been working on this for a long time and now on stage they are really bringing it to life. Both shows are so funny, they are guaranteed laughs."

Jennifer says she is looking forward to all these months of hard work now coming together and being presented on the stage, and is excited for people to see what they have been working on all year.

"I truly think that the community will be blown away by the talent and level of skills of our students."

Anusha Sharma (as Horace the Dinosaur) and Nancy Farmer Antonio as Bo Peep. Photo / Supplied

She says their ability to grow into their characters is incredible.

"Don't miss out because it's such a great show and I think there is something for everyone."

Jennifer thanked all the young people helping out with the show as part of the crew that works behind the scenes.

The details

- What: Drama Kids Rotorua double comedy feature show

- When: December 13 and 14, 7pm. December 14 and 15, 1pm

- Where: Shambles Theatre

- Tickets from Eventfinda or cash-only door sales