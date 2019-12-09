Sixty-one people were caught for drink driving during a weekend sting in Rotorua.

Road Policing Manager Brent Crowe said 5500 vehicles were stopped on Friday and Saturday night in Rotorua with roughly one person per 90 vehicles stopped over the limit.

Crowe said the breath alcohol readings were, for the most part, in the low to mid-range.

He said police received favourable comment about the increased police presence.

Advertisement

Road Policing Manager Brent Crowe. Photo / File

"What we take from this operation is, especially in the lead up to the festive season, the majority of people understood the importance of keeping themselves safe by driving sober.

"What is also apparent is that a small number within of our community who need to exercise better judgement after consuming alcohol," he said.

The public could expect to see similar operations across the Bay of Plenty into the New Year.