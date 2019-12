Emergency services have been called out to Tumunui, just south of Rotorua, after a crash between a car and a truck.

The crash happened near the junction of SH5 and Waimangu Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported to police at around 4.45pm, and ambulance and Fire Emergency New Zealand were also notified.

There were reportedly no injuries, she said.

