Police were called to investigate what appeared to be a suspicious scrub fire in Taupō this evening.

Firefighters fought a "small scrub fire" at the entrance of Lake Rd in Taupō from 5.37pm for just over an hour.

A police media spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency contacted police to help determine the cause of what seemed to be a suspicious fire.

No one was injured.

Inquiries are ongoing.