Firefighters were called to the Whakatāne Police Station to put out a mattress fire in a holding cell.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were called by police to put out the fire in the Boon St cell at 6.17pm.

The fire had been extinguished and two trucks were still on the scene to get rid of the smoke.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

A St John media spokeswoman said ambulance were called to the scene but there were no injuries and no one needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.