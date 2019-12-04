One person has been flown by helicopter to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Lake Taupō.

Police were called to the Western Bay Rd on State Highway 32 to a two-car crash.

A St John spokeswoman said one helicopter treated and transported one person.

St John and police initially thought the crash was on Whangamata Rd but have confirmed there was not a crash there.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one fire truck was on the scene to help emergency services and no one was trapped.

The road is not blocked and there are no diversions in place.