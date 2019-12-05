Rotorua families and the community are invited to gather under the trees in Kuirau Park and share a night of Christmas carols and fellowship.

The Rotorua East Lions Club and The Hits 97.5 are holding the annual Carols by Candlelight again this year.

The entertainment, compered by radio host Paul Hickey, will begin at 7.20pm with an overture from the Rotorua Symphonic Band. This will be followed by carol singing, Christmas music from choir and soloists, dance and children's entertainment.

Candles and holders will be available at the venue for a gold coin donation, or people can bring their own.

Advertisement

Proceeds from the candle sales will be donated to the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy Trust.

Rotorua East Lions Club project co-ordinator Linda Cousins says it is a family fun event where people of all ages can go to sing old and new carols, and be a part of a bigger whanau event.

"We've got some really cool acts scheduled."

She says local singer Jack Grace he will be at the event to encourage everybody to sing the carols as well.

Linda says it is a great night out that does not have to cost anything , though they would like to see some people buy candles for the charity.

She encourages people to go along because it is an iconic Rotorua event which has been happening for many years.

"It's just a great night out for families to come and enjoy the beautiful Kuirau Park.

"Money raised is supporting one of our local charities which does a lot of work in hospital service."

Advertisement

Song sheets are available in this edition of the . There will be extra song sheets available on the night.

People are encouraged to bring a chair or a rug and warm clothing, and arrive early to make sure they get near the action.

There will be hot and cold food and coffee vendors on-site or people can bring their own picnic.

It will be dark enough for the full effect of the candlelight to be experienced by 8.50pm, and the show will end at about 9.15pm.

In wet weather, the event will be moved to the Redwood 'Sails' behind the Information Centre on Long Mile Rd. Candles will be prohibited but light sticks will be available. The announcement of the move will be advertised by The Hits Radio 97.5 FM and will be on billboards around town.

The details

- What: Carols by Candlelight

- When: Friday, December 13, 7pm to 9.15pm

- Where: Kuirau Park (Redwood 'Sails' behind Information Centre, Long Mile Rd, if wet weather)

- Free