One person has minor injuries after being assaulted with a weapon in a Western Heights business.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to an assault Brooklands Rd at 5.27 pm following a shoplifting incident.

One person had minor injuries from a weapon.

The spokeswoman could not confirm what the shop was at this stage and it was unclear what the weapon was.

No arrests had been made and police are making enquiries.