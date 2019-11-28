Thunderstorms are expected to batter the Bay of Plenty this afternoon, with chances of surface or flash flooding in the area.

Metservice released a statement today saying heavy rain and hail was expected in many parts of the North Island.

Across the Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō, there was a moderate risk thunderstorms could become severe producing localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the central North Island today.... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Thursday, 28 November 2019

The conditions were expected to worsen from 1pm this afternoon through to 9pm tonight.

Advertisement

Rainfall of this intensity could cause surface or flash flooding in areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valley. Slips are also possible.

Motorists were asked to drive to the conditions as the roads may be hazardous with flooding and poor visibility.