Two people killed in a horror crash on State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki last week have been named.

They were 89-year-old William Rankin and 84-year-old Greta Tuite both from Waiotahe.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 10.10am on Waiotahi Beach Rd on Sunday.

Four people, including two young children, were injured in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the incident.