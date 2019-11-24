Beautiful weather set a good omen for Rotorua's first public Diwali festival, held at Te Manawa on Saturday evening.

The Bay of Plenty (Rotorua) Indian Association president Shashi Patel said it was "absolutely awesome" to have an estimated crowd of "thousands" come to celebrate with them.

"We thoroughly enjoyed it ... the comments we received during the whole event was that it was just fantastic," Patel said.

Diwali, which translates from the Sanskrit as "row of lights", is a Hindu festival that celebrates the symbolism of the victory of light over darkness.

