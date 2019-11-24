On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
There were so many people that a couple of the food stalls sold out, he said, "so a lot more people than I guess they would have expected as well".
The one thing they wanted to do with the festival was to keep the entertainers and food stalls local, which they managed to achieve, he said.
Patel said there were so many requests by attendees to be part of the entertainment that he was already in talks to hold another one next year.
He said this festival had been staged with the backing of the Rotorua Lakes Council, and if the local Indian Association could get the council's support again, they would "most definitely" hold another one next year.
"We'd like to do it as an annual event. It brought so many families together."