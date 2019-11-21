A large section of the lakefront edge will inaccessible for the next year as the lakefront development project gets under way.

Works have begun on the lake edge where the new boardwalk and terracing will be created. The current walkway is being deconstructed.

The timber from this will be later used in the construction of the new playground and some of the red pavers will be reused at parks and on footpaths in the city.

Rotorua Lakes Council's group manager of strategy Jean-Paul Gaston said the next steps will involve installing sheet piles along the lake edge to form a barrier around the construction work.

He said this will mean that a large section of the lake edge will not be accessible, as the construction fence extends.

Contractors were aiming to begin this work within the next two weeks and it will be ongoing until 2021.

A temporary pathway between the lakefront redevelopment and the spa development site had been constructed and was being used by both pedestrians and cyclists already.

The Volcanic Playground and surrounding car parks and walkways will remain accessible and the lakefront markets will also continue as usual.

For safety purposes, people visiting the lakefront are reminded to stay outside of the construction zone and to follow all signage and instructions from contractors on-site.