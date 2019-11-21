A Rotorua creative has stunned Christmas lovers by selling his homemade Godzilla tree, attracting close to $300 in bids already.

Springfield resident Steven Newland has always had a knack for the arts and is well-known for pulling out all the stops for a top-notch Christmas tree.

The tree was crafted together last Christmas, with Newland listing the tree on Trade Me this week to bring joy to another family and fund his next big Christmas creation.

Steven Newland and his time-portal tree. Photo / Steven Newland

It all started about four years ago when Newland and his neighbours decided to have a competition as to who could create the most spectacular tree.

Newland and his partner went to town with the creation, crafting together a time-portal tree with clocks personally wired to run backwards and Doctor Who inspired gadgets.

Godzilla tree. Photo / Steven Newland

His creative Christmas spark had ignited and every year since he has made it a tradition.

The creation of the Godzilla tree. Photo / Steven Newland

So much so, every December friends and family head to his home for a tree reveal party.

The year before the Godzilla tree, Newland had wired together an electronic PacMan tree that illuminated his living room.

The PacMan tree creation. Photo / Steven Newland

The Godzilla tree was one of his best creations yet, he said. Bids for the steam-blowing foliage have got close to $300.

It took Newland two weeks to craft the tree with long nights dedicated to piecing together the beast.

Newland said he would use about $250 of it for this year's secret tree and the rest of the funds raised would go to CanTeen, a charity that supports child cancer sufferers.

This Christmas would be extra special for Newland and his partner as they welcomed a baby boy this year.

The work behind the PacMan tree. Photo / Steven Newland

He said he hoped his little one would get right into the creative tradition as he grew older and it could become a bit of a father-son activity.

He would not give anything away about what might come this year, but all he would say is that his young son had given him a "purpose and a prop".