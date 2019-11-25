READ MORE:

Rotorua's annual Christmas event will be hosted at a new location this year, with a brand new route planned.

The Rotorua Christmas Parade & Festival will be held at the Government Gardens on November 30 from 11am.

Event manager Alia Branson said this year's event will include a new route, time and format.

Starting at the Energy Events Centre car park, the procession will follow a loop along Queens Dr, left on to Hinemaru St and finishing back outside the Energy Events Centre.

Local community groups will also run free activities, including Santa photos, a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, and the Little Miss and Mrs Rotorua dress-up children's pageant around the gardens until 2pm.

Branson was excited about the new parade location and route and said entries were still coming in for the parade, with about 30 groups taking part so far.

"Most of these are community groups, clubs, preschools and daycares," she said.

"We are seeing fewer entries from the business sector each year."

This year's float line-up will give a great international feel to the parade, with many cultural groups taking part and creative entries from Tipu Ora, St Mary's Catholic School, Central Kids and Te Aka Mauri.

Branson said families will be able to snap a free photo with Santa after the parade.

Meanwhile, Santa will make an appearance at the Rotorua Central shopping mall from December 14.

The mall's facilities manager Gary Herbert said people will be able to take their own photos with Santa for free.

Herbert said the mall was also gearing up for its 24 Days of Christmas promotion with NZME, where they will be giving away prizes every seven minutes for three hours from December 14.

"One of them includes a TV, which is a bit special," he said.

The parade details

■ What: 2019 Rotorua Santa Parade

■ When: Saturday, November 30, 11am to 2pm

■ Where: Rotorua Government Gardens

■ More information: www.christmasparade.co.nz