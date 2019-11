Part of State Highway 5 is blocked after a single-vehicle crash around 6pm.

Police and St John have both been called to the crash on State Highway 5 about 45km outside of Taupō at Waipunga.

A police spokesman said St John notified police of the job at 6.05pm involving a single vehicle which had rolled.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the crash at 6pm and two ambulances and a helicopter were attending.

