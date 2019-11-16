

It's not every day you crack a smile when someone throws something at you, but today at Hamurana Reserve it was a different story.

Volunteers made their way to the Hamurana Springs Recreation Reserve at 5.30am to begin marking the track and setting up stations for the very first Hamurana Flyer Colour Fun Run.

When the clock struck 11am, a sea of white shirts started making its way along 2.5km of the lake but it didn't stay white for long.

Runners were sprayed with water by the Ngongotahā fire brigade before being sprayed with pink-coloured powder at the first station.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rotorua Marathon a way to keep fit while helping others

• Rotorua Marathon an event with many goals and hopes

• Running: Will O'Connor's late decision to enter Rotorua Half Marathon ends in win

• Premium - Rotorua marathon: New Zealand mountain running champion, Tauranga's Sabrina Grogan next race

When the hordes reached the finish line they were covered head to toe in colour with smiles stretched despite some puffing.

The inaugural event was organised by parent Tim Day after the Kaharoa School principal suggested the idea.

Day was the perfect man for the job as a Tarawera Ultramarathon organiser but said the focus on being active and fundraising was completely different.

Cian Simmons, 5, slamming a high-five from race director Tim Day at the finished line. Photo / Andrew Warner

The community joined forces to make the event possible and Day said everything, from time to money, was donated.

"Starting small" to gauge interest in the event ended up getting more than 200 people taking part.

There was something for everyone whether with a walking stick or pram, sneakers or barefoot, a stroll or a sprint.

Kaharoa School principal Warwick Moyle said ex-pupils, families from other schools and cities and people in the community were there and he could see the event growing to attract thousands in years to come.

Advertisement

There were 250 people who registered for the Kaharoa School PTA Colour Fun Run at Hamurana Reserve. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I'm absolutely delighted," Moyle said. "I can see this becoming an iconic Rotorua event."

Rotorua Boys High Schools Austin Lash, 14, had no spot on his face uncoloured and said the colour did not taste good but his first colour run would not be his last.

Renee Brunt, 9, getting well into the spirit of the run. Photo / Andrew Warner

Five-year-old Cian Simmons finished the race without shoes and his blonde hair speckled as his small legs took him over the finish line.

"The orange part," was a highlight for him as his favourite colour was thrown towards him.

Money from the event will be put towards Kaharoa School projects including a beach volleyball court with sand and a mindfulness garden.

Hamish Carr, 12, (left) Austin Lash, 14, Heath Lash, 13 and Jeremy Carr, 12, were stoked with crossing the line all coloured up. Photo / Andrew Warner

There was also a competitive race, the Volcanic Air 5km Dash, and the winner was former pupil Ollie Larcombe.

After the race, biodegradable cornstarch-based colourful powder was either kept on as a badge of honour or rinsed with a dip in the lake or firefighter hose.

The amount of money raised will not be known until today.

The run was sponsored by Farmlands Real Estate.