The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in April.

April 2:

The Rotorua Intermediate School community was in mourning after a crash left one of its pupils dead and another in a serious condition.

Two Rotorua Intermediate School pupils were among the six in the car that crashed into a tree on Tirohanga Rd on April 1, killing five.

Read more: Rotorua Intermediate students involved in crash which killed five, injured one



Advertisement

April 4:

The sight of four coffins being brought on to Te Pākira Marae by grieving family members brought home the tragedy of the horrific crash.

Wailing and screams of grief rang out through Te Pākira Marae as about 500 people dressed in black brought the coffins on to the marae.

Five people from one family were killed in the single-vehicle crash on Tirohanga Rd.

Read more: Sisters, father and cousin of horror crash brought on to Te Pākira Marae



April 6:

A review that could see the demolition of the controversial Green Corridor less than four years after it opened had some Rotorua business owners crying "waste of money".

But the mayor said it was simply an investment to get the cycleways kick-started.

Read more: Demolishing Green Corridor now 'a waste of money' Rotorua businesses say

Chris Parnell beside the Green Corridor on Haupapa St. Photo / Stephen Parker

April 10:

Massive changes at Rotorua's Airport were announced to be in place by the end of year, including more on-site businesses, increased security and flasher terminals.

Advertisement

The $2.5 million first stage of the revamp was part of $18.4m worth of building consents that were issued in Rotorua in March.

Read more: First stage of Rotorua Airport's multi million-dollar facelift under way

Rotorua Airport chief executive Mark Gibb inside what will be the new arrivals hall. Photo / Stephen Parker

April 11:

Grinding broken teeth with power tools, pulling teeth with unsterilised pliers and DIY fillings were among the horror jobs locals were attempting to avoid expensive dental costs.

But dentists said running a surgery was expensive and dentistry could not be done safely for much cheaper than they charge.

Read more: Desperate Rotorua locals doing dangerous DIY dental work



April 19:

In the days before Bruce Rangitutia died, the man with cerebral palsy cried out to his carers from his bed "me hungry, me hungry".

Unable to move from extensive unexplained injuries and so desperate for water he drank his own urine, the 55-year-old's malnourished and skeletal body weighing just 42kg eventually gave up. He died on December 5, 2015.

After a lengthy police investigation and after his body was exhumed following new evidence, his two Tokoroa caregivers admitted charges of ill-treating a vulnerable adult by failing to feed him and seek medical care over a nearly two-year period.

Read more: Tokoroa couple admit starving man with cerebral palsy before he died



April 23:

Seventy-six years ago, four hours after sunset, 900 guns opening fire illuminated El Alamein's skies.

Eddie Smith, 21, spent the next 11 days relaying messages and ferrying necessities to and from his comrades on the front line, while John Woods, 26, fed ammunition into 25-pound guns behind the fighting troops.

Seventy-five years later, 18,500km away, Woods, 103, and Smith, 98, happened to sit at the same dining table at the Glenbrae Village Rest Home and Hospital, and met for the first time.

Read more: Rotorua World War II veterans, aged 98 and 103, meet 75 years after fighting together

World War II veterans, and new friends, John Woods, 103, (left) and Eddie Smith, 98. Photo / Stephen Parker

April 27:

Rotorua shook off its "poor cousin" nickname with 10 properties selling the month prior for more than $1 million, helping to contribute to a new record median sale price.

Property agents said while it was unusual for Rotorua to have so many sales over $1m in a month, it was "no fluke" and was reflective of the positive outlook they were still seeing in Rotorua.

Read more: Ten Rotorua properties sell for more than $1m in a month



April 29:

Whānau and friends of a "mean [as] little big family" killed in a horrific crash north of Taupō were struggling to come to terms with their loss.

A family, including both parents and their young children, died at the scene on State Highway 1, at Atiamuri, as well as a long-serving Scouts employee who was driving the second vehicle.

Read more: Heartbreak as family of seven, including five kids, killed in horror crash north of Taupō