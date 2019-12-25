The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in March

March 6:

Hundreds of people attended the full military funeral of Brigadier General Ian Thorpe in Rotorua.

Thorpe (Brig. Gen 31359) had a military career that spanned more than 50 years, during which he served two monarchs and two countries - New Zealand and Fiji.

Thorpe died on Sunday aged 88

Brigadier Ian Thorpe CBE. Photo / Stephen Parker

March 8:

Wasps from a monster nest in Hamurana are just not buzzing off as exterminators enter their fifth day of trying to kill the pests.

Bay Pest Services owner-operator Chris Brunel said the stubborn nest - belonging to German wasps; a particularly nasty and aggressive species - was about 2m wide and 2m tall and needed a third dose of poison.

Bay Pest Services' Chris Brunel near the large wasp nest near Hamurana. Photo / Stephen Parker

March 11:

Rain and thunderstorms may have been forecasted for Lakeside, but the only rumbling at this year's event was dancing feet and fireworks lighting up the sky.

Thousands from near and far went to the city's annual Lakeside concert where artists performed songs "from the 50s to now" from the mid-afternoon and into the night.

A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky at Lakeside 2019. Photo / File

March 16:

Rotorua residents have continued to show support for Christchurch in the wake of mosque attacks.

Flowers are building up outside the Rotorua Islamic Centre on Tarewa Rd. Last night after the shootings the council lowered the flags outside the council building to half-mast in support for Christchurch.

Flowers outside the Rotorua Islamic Centre. Photo / Stephen Parker

March 17:

There is a saying in the Quran that whoever kills a soul, has killed mankind entirely.

Saturday night in Rotorua mankind united at the very vigil the phrase was read at.

About 300 people from all colours of the rainbow attended the first vigil to be held in Rotorua in memory of the Christchurch shootings.

The vigil for Christchurch was held at Te Papaiouru Marae on the day after the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo / Ben Fraser

March 25:

Crankworx Rotorua organiser Tak Mutu was "super excited" coming into this year's event, and it was even better than he expected.

Preliminary figures suggest the number of event-goers grew by at least 20 per cent this year.

Mutu told the Rotorua Daily Post a lot of the new interest came from Rotorua residents.

Crankworx Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

March 27:

A move to close part of the Kaituna River for safety reasons is being described as "heartbreaking" by local river lovers, who say it will set a dangerous precedent.

Bay of Plenty Regional Harbourmaster Peter Buell announced his intention to close the Awesome, Gnarly and Smokey gorges to prevent further tragedy, following two deaths since 2007.

