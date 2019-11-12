Rotorua residents are being urged to have their say on who they think should act as guardian of the $160 million of community funds Rotorua Trust is responsible for.

So far, votes have been received from less than 10 per cent of those eligible to vote in the Trust elections, according to a written statement from the Trust.

Trust manager Tony Gill said, in the written statement, the Trust has a key role in helping support the Rotorua community and make it a better place for all.

Registered voters should now have received their voting packs, and can vote online, by postal vote or by dropping their voting papers into the ballot box at Rotorua Trust's office in Eruera St.

Advertisement

Voting is open until midday on November 23. Postal votes need to be sent by 5pm on Monday, 18 November, to ensure they are received ahead of the cut off.

Gill said the elections are an opportunity for the Rotorua community to have their say in whose vision they believe will make a better Rotorua for all.

"The decisions made by Rotorua Trust impact on almost every Rotorua resident. In the past three years alone, the Trust has approved more than $20 million in grants."

With elections held every three years, Gill says voting in this year's election will help shape the make-up of Trustees, and ultimately the Trust's future direction.

"Those elected to the Trust have the opportunity to make a real difference in creating a better Rotorua for all. Even if you haven't had a direct association with the Trust, this is about choosing who you think will make decisions based on your values."

If people haven't received their voting pack, they should contact Rotorua Trust to find out whether they are enrolled, and if so, to cast a special vote.