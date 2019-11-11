A woman remains in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital after a quad bike crash near Rotorua.

Police were called to the crash scene on Te Kopia Rd in Waikite Valley just before 6pm yesterday.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance and helicopter were sent to the scene and one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman remained stable in a ward.

