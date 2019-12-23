The Rotorua Daily Post is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in February.

February 2:

People across the country were praying for the full recovery of teen crash victim Hollie Snell but one man, Karl Alsop, hoped longer than anyone that she would survive.

Alsop, a Rotorua man, was one of the first people on the scene of the November 18 fatal crash that Hollie, now 17, was critically injured in.

Alsop worked tirelessly to keep Hollie alive until emergency services arrived. He shared his story in February when Hollie returned to her Te Puke home after spending two months recovering in hospital and a rehabilitation clinic.

Hollie Snell rescuer: 'She had all the right people ... to ensure she had the best chance at surviving'

Karl Alsop was the first on the scene after a two-car fatal crash almost took Hollie Snell's life. Photo / File

February 5:

A motorcycle ridden by a young man who died in a crash was taken from a crash scene near Murupara just minutes after the accident happened.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene on February 3.

Acting Senior Sergeant Joe Cairns said police arrived just minutes after the crash, but the motorbike, a vital piece of evidence, was gone.

Fatal crash mystery: Motorcycle taken from Murupara crash scene minutes after young rider's death



February 6:

Rotorua's Charice Paterson signed up for Heartbreak Island in the hope of finding love.

Paterson told the Rotorua Daily Post she decided to sign up for the show after not dating for more than a year.

"I thought it was about time I put some effort into finding a partner," Paterson said.

Rotorua contestant Charice Paterson looking for love on Heartbreak Island

Heartbreak Island contestant Charice Paterson. Photo / File

February 7:

A multimillion-dollar, multisport facility at Smallbone Park was a step closer after a detailed feasibility study into the proposal was finished.

Plans had been thrown around for a couple of years to build a shared clubhouse but representatives from sports clubs set up a project group to move the development forward in 2016.

Study finds work on Smallbone Park multi-sport facility should continue

Sport Bay of Plenty regional facilities and community sport team leader Zane Jensen, outside Smallbone Park. Photo / File

February 8:

A 'manu' bomb pool and hydroslide were revealed to be part of draft redevelopment designs for the Rotorua Aquatic Centre, put to the district council's Operations and Monitoring Committee.

The Long-term Plan 2018-2028 set aside $7.5 million over three years to replace the centre's roof, redesign the reception and changing rooms, establish a dedicated learn-to-swim pool, upgrade the 50m pool and add play structures.

Pool prospects: 'Manu' bomb pool and hydroslide on the cards for Rotorua Aquatic Centre



February 18:

The smell of sunscreen and plastic inflatables filled Tikitapu as more than 4000 people flocked to the lakeside for the ZM Float festival.

It was the second time the festival had been held in Rotorua which brought a day of colourful inflatables and a pool-party atmosphere for the thousands that attended.

The water was full of people lazing on inflatable flamingos, unicorns, pineapples and pizza slices.

Crowds of thousands attend Float festival at Tikitapu

The ZM Float Festival music festival at Tikitapu (Blue Lake). Photo / File

February 20:

A Rotorua kaumātua who spent 11 days in hospital battling a rare waterborne bacterial infection said he fell ill after visiting Waiteti Stream mouth at Lake Rotorua.

Tamahau Palmer Snr said after a series of tests and treatments, doctors told him he had an infection caused by the waterborne Shewanella bacteria that had entered his body through broken skin on his left leg.

Rotorua kaumātua battles rare Shewanella bacterial infection after visiting Waiteti Stream

Ngati Ngararanui kaumatua Tamahau Palmer snr in Rotorua Hospital. Photo / File

February 21:

Koutu residents vowed to fight plans to build nine visitor-accommodation buildings on the shores of Lake Rotorua, saying the influx of tourists and traffic would disrupt their peaceful cul-de-sac.

But the company behind the development said it would cause little disruption to residents, was adding value to the area and would clean up the land, which had become an eyesore.

Rotorua residents 'upset' by plans for 30 accommodation units on Koutu lakefront

Concept image of the tourist accommodation proposed. Image / Supplied

February 22:

A man fatally shot by police during a roadside shootout after robbing a Kawerau bank was a Mongrel Mob member suspected to have used methamphetamine. Police received reports that a man had discharged a firearm at another family member near Kawerau.

While police were investigating the family harm incident, the same man, aged 29, walked into the Kawerau First Credit Union where he robbed the bank with a shotgun.

Kawerau bank robbery shooting: Dead Mongrel Mob member believed to be on meth



February 28:

Three Rotorua families prepared to say goodbye to their loved ones, all in utter disbelief the men's lives had been cut short.

The families of Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Soul Raroa spoke about the men who were killed in a horrific crash at their worksite near Matatā on February 26, involving four trucks.

Whānau mourn Rotorua workers killed in four-truck crash in Pikowai, near Matatā