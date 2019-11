A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash on Oturoa Rd about 7pm on Saturday.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

