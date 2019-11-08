Two puppies have been stolen from a Tokoroa dog pound.

Two men cut through the South Waikato District Council dog pound fence on October 28 and stole the pups, according to the Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police Facebook page.

The post said the theft likely happened overnight at the premises on Whakauru St.

One of the puppies that was stolen. Photo / Supplied

The first offender was described as a medium-build man in an olive jersey, darks and dark shoes with white soles.

The other was described as a medium-build man with a black hoody and jeans and black and white adidas sneakers.

One of the puppies that were stolen. Photo / File

If anyone has any information on the offenders or the whereabouts of the puppies, they are urged to report it to Tokoroa Police quoting file number 191029/3238.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous or private message the Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police Facebook page.