A house has been engulfed in fire in Tokoroa.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews got the call-out to a house fire on Nevis Cres in Tokoroa about 11.30pm yesterday.

He said the fire was "well-alight" when crews arrived and the alert was raised to a second alarm.

There was no indication that anyone was inside and no people or surrounding properties were at any risk, he said.

Six crews were at the scene to fighting the blaze, with the last truck leaving about 4am.

A fire investigator will head to the scene this morning to determine the cause.