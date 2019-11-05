Trees and shrubs are on fire inside the Government Gardens in Rotorua.

Four Fire and Emergency New Zealand trucks are in attendance.

Assistant area commander Brendon Grylls said they were called to the scrub fire at about 4.30pm.

"It could be a sulphur fire and that's why we've got crews with breathing apparatus," he said.

He said sulphur fires release dangerous toxins when burning so were approached with care.

An approximately 40sqm section of scrub was affected by the fire.

"The fire is contained. It's not fully extinguished, they are going to have to cut back branches to make sure it's out and put out hot spots."

"But it's going nowhere."

Grylls said the cause of the fire was undetermined and there would be an investigation into the cause.