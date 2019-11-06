Five police cars are at an incident on Sunset Rd.

A police spokeswoman said officers had been responding to a dispute since 9am reportedly between a man and a woman known to each other.

She said it appeared there had been some verbal abuse involved and police were working to resolve the issue.

There were no reports of injuries and police were on scene as a precaution, she said.

The incident was happening near local daycare BestStart Sunset.

Their business manager said it had nothing to do with them, but it was happening near their driveway.

She said trees and fences were in the way so they could not see what exactly was going on, but it appeared police were talking to someone.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a woman had been taken away by police.