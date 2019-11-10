The Rotorua Returned and Services Association is prepared for Armistice Day with a service to be held today at the Rotorua cenotaph in Government Gardens.

Rotorua RSA vice-president Ron Hope said the service will start with a veterans' parade just before 10.45am.

The parade will be led by Commander Keith "Ski" Wisnesky, who was in the Navy for 22 years.

Padre Tom Poata of St Faith's Anglican Church will open the service with a prayer, before introducing Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick, who will give a speech.

"Just before 11, the guard at the cenotaph will present arms, and the Last Post will be played," Hope said.

"The ensign is also lowered to half-mast."

That will be followed by a minute's silence.

Rotorua RSA president Bryce Morrison will then read the Ode of Remembrance, and Reveille will be played.

A piper will play as wreaths are laid.

"Then the parade is dismissed, and everyone goes off for morning tea," Hope said.

Chadwick said Armistice Day was a reminder and acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by New Zealand's soldiers and their families, and heightened awareness and understanding of both past and current conflicts.

"It's an important opportunity to celebrate the multicultural society that we have become. Our own district is made up of many people and cultures joined together as one community," she said.

"Personally, these occasions also always make me appreciate what I have, the things we often take for granted like our family and friends and the wonderful life we are free to lead in our beautiful part of the world."