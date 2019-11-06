A lucky Rotorua Lotto player will be cheering after taking away more than $18,000 in winnings with Lotto Second Division.

The player joins nine others across the country who walked away $18,700 richer after last night's live draw.

READ MORE:

• Lucky Rotorua Lotto player takes away more than $25k

• Lucky Rotorua Lotto players win $24,000 each

• Lucky Rotorua Lotto player takes away more than $20,000

• One lucky Rotorua lotto player takes away $30,000

The winning ticket was bought from Springfield Superette and Lotto in Rotorua.

Advertisement

Other winners picked up their tickets in Auckland, Taranaki, Edgecumbe, Blenheim, Oxford and Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above cities should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.